Police issues warning to youths involved in crime following arrest in Belmont Triple Homicide Case

Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime, Trevor Bailey, has urged the youth of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to steer clear of criminal activity and make wise, life-affirming choices.

His comments were made following police confirmation that 24-year-old Kesroy Ryan, a labourer of Lowmans Windward, has been arrested and charged in connection with the recent triple homicide in Belmont.

Bailey underlined that “crime does not pay” and encouraged young people to think carefully about their actions and the long-term consequences.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing as authorities continue their efforts to bring all involved to justice.

