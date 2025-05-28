Police stresses importance of firearm safety following fatal incident involving a licensed weapon

Licensed firearm holders of the importance of adhering strictly to safety regulations, particularly when a firearm is not in their possession.

Commissioner of Police, Enville Williams, at a recent press conference addressed a recent incident in which a 19-year-old male died from a gunshot wound involving a licensed firearm. The weapon reportedly belonged to a licensed firearm holder.

The Commissioner underscored the critical need for firearms to be properly secured at all times to prevent unauthorized access and unintended tragedies.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime, Trevor Bailey, has encouraged young people in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to seek support when facing emotional or psychological difficulties.

