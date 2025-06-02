Government outlines Financial Preparedness ahead of 2025 Hurricane Season

Should St Vincent and the Grenadines be affected by any weather event during the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the government has ensured financial measures are in place to aid in initial relief efforts.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves noted that the government has already set up the contingency fund, which is financed by the 1 percent VAT from which monies can be drawn, in the event of disaster.

The Prime Minister said he always tries to have at least 150 million dollars set aside to aid in relief and recovery efforts.

Additionally, the Prime Minister said allies like Taiwan will contribute financially to help in relief efforts.

The Prime Minister said the government is making progress in the rebuilding and support efforts for people who were affected by Hurricane Beryl.

He said that despite the challenges, the government has done well

