Prime Minister urges vigilance as 2025 Hurricane Season begins

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has urged Vincentians to be prepared for any eventuality during the Hurricane season.

In a message to mark the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, Prime Minister Gonsalves said Hurricane Beryl was one of the worst weather-related disasters to hit St. Vincent and the Grenadines, particularly the Grenadine islands.

The Prime Minister reflected on the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the loss and damage caused by Hurricane Beryl amounted to some one billion EC dollars or 30 per cent of the GDP of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister said the people most affected were the poor.

