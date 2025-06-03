Calypsonians Association appeals for public support as Tent season continues

The SVG Calypsonians Association is appealing to the public to support the Calypso Tent Shows which are taking place as part of Vincy Mas 2025.

This appeal was made by President of the Association, Earl Bennett during an interview with NBC News.

Bennett said the Calypso tent shows started last week and will continue tonight at the Russell’s Auditorium.

He is also appealing to the public to support the Calypso Preliminaries as the Dynamites Calypso Tent prepares to face the judges this weekend in New York, this will be followed by the judging of the local tents next week.

