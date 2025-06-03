Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes is appealing to the public to ensure that their construction is done in line with the national building codes, as people across the country continue to rebuild following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl last year.

She said this is important to ensure that the new structures are more resilient and can withstand hurricane force winds in the unfortunate event that this country is affected by an intense weather system during this Hurricane season.

Forbes said some Emergency Shelters were damaged during Hurricane Beryl and the work continues to ensure that Shelters are available throughout the country.

Forbes said that NEMO has a total of eight warehouses across the country to store critical disaster supplies and they are continuing the work to improve this country’s disaster warehousing infrasctructure.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related