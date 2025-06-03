A call is being made on the public to take proactive steps to protect their kidney health.

This call is made by Nephrologist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Twanna Browne-Caesar, who is warning that late-stage kidney disease can have life-altering consequences.

Dr. Browne-Caesar explains that by stage five, patients require dialysis, a time-consuming treatment that often prevents them from working and significantly impacts their quality of life.

She points out that maintaining good health should be a national priority, as a healthier population contributes to both individual well-being and national development.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related