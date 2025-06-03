Nutrition Awareness Week being observed this week aimed at promoting healthier food choices in Youths

Chief Nutritionist Nicole France said St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined the rest of the region on June 1 to observe Caribbean Nutrition Day.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment used the occasion to launch Nutrition Awareness Week, aimed at promoting healthier eating habits, especially among the nation’s youth.

France said one of the highlights of the week is the hosting of a symposium today, targeting third-form students from secondary schools across the country.

France explained that part of the Ministry’s focus on youth nutrition stems from a concerning national trend of an increase in childhood obesity.

Additionally, she underscored the importance of children learning about good nutrition and healthy habits from an early age.

