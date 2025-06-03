Vincentians asked remain vigilant as 2025 Hurricane Season is forecast to be above average

An appeal has been made for people across the country to remain on high alert throughout the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season as it has been forecast to be above-average.

This appeal was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during his official message to mark the start of this year’s hurricane season, as he pointed out that the 2024 Hurricane season ended as a Hyper-active one.

The Prime Minister said while the science of Meteorology is not always exact, it has been historically proven to be very reliable and the public should pay close attention to all weather alerts when they are issued.

The Prime Minister explained that an average Hurricane season has fourteen named storms and this year’s season is expected to be another very active one surpassing that average.

