Prime Minister announces more payouts for Farmers following as Hurricane Beryl relief efforts continue

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said the Ministry of Agriculture is expected to make additional payments soon to farmers under its Hurricane Beryl programme.

This follows the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl in July of last year.

Prime Minister Gonsalves made the announcement during his message to mark the official start of the Hurricane season, earlier this week.

The Prime Minister said about three thousand farmers and fishers are expected to receive additional financial support this week.

The Prime Minister said the Government has already distributed close to twenty five million dollars to heads of households as part of its Hurricane Beryl Income Support program through the Ministry of National Mobilization.

He is also appealing to Vincentians to properly prepare themselves and their properties, to lessen the effects of a disaster if the country is to be impacted by another major weather system this season.

