Nutrition Week sheds light poor eating habits and its connection to NCDs

Senior Nutritionist in the Ministry of Health, Alicia Ferdinand, is warning Vincentians about the growing health risks linked to unhealthy eating habits, especially as the nation faces rising rates of non-communicable diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Ferdinand underlines that the types of food people consume are directly affecting their well-being.

Her comments come as the Ministry of Health kicks off a week of activities to commemorate Nutrition Week, which runs from June 1st, with a strong focus on addressing childhood obesity.

Additionally, Ferdinand notes that there are serious health implications tied to the increasing consumption of highly processed, sugary, and salty foods.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related