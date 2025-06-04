‘Home Is Where the Heart Is’ diaspora drive sparks investment interests in SVG

Invest SVG’s Diaspora dubbed “Home is where the Heart is” has been described as a productive and amazing initiative.

The outreach programme was held by the agency to meet with potential investors in the diaspora. The Events were held in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

Communications Officer at Invest SVG Alejandro Tesorero tells NBC at each stop, the response and feedback were overwhelmingly positive.

Tesorero says there were over 450 people in attendance at the various locations.

He says from the outreach, 10 persons have expressed an interest in investing in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

