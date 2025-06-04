SVG launches ‘Operation Homegrown’ to boost local food production and reduce imports

St Vincent and the Grenadines has the potential to increase food production and significantly decrease its food import bill.

And, in light of this, the Ministry of Agriculture has launched the new initiative Operation Homegrown.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Saboto Caesar said Operation Homegrown started when the Ministry imported 45,000 day old chicks.

The Agriculture Minster said the Ministry has seen what is happening globally with disruptions to the global supply chain.

Minister Caesar said in St Vincent, the Ministry wants to ensure food is always available, affordable and accessible.

