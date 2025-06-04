New CCJ President praises immediate past President’s Leadership and legacy at special sitting

New President of the Caribbean Court of Justice, Justice Winston Anderson said under the Leadership of Justice Adrian Saunders, the Caribbean Court of Justice remained a beacon for judiciaries across the region and internationally.

He was speaking during a Special Sitting of the CCJ on the occasion of the retirement of Justice Saunders.

Justice Anderson said Justice Saunders faced his share of challenges, during his time as President of the CCJ.

Justice Anderson added that Caribbean Juris Prudence has been greatly enriched and benefited immensely from Justice Saunders’ contributions.

Justices on the CCJ also honored Justice Saunders during yesterday’s special sitting. Several prominent legal practitioners also joined in yesterday’s special sitting to pay tribute to Justice Saunders.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related