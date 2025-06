MR TURUFUS SAMUEL HUNTE better known as BULLY and HOLDER of Arnos Vale died on Thursday May 8th at the age of 75. The funeral takes place on Sunday June 8th at the St Francis Spiritual Baptist church, Belair. The body lies at the church from 11am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery.

