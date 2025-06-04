Prime Minister encourages Fomer CCJ President to write autobiography

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says he is hoping that former President of the Caribbean Court of Justice Adrian Saunders writes an autobiography about his life experiences.

Speaking on radio this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said Justice Saunders was an outstanding judge in the OECS and during his time as president of the CCJ.

The Prime Minister said while they disagree on certain matters, Justice Saunders is an outstanding Vincentian.

Justice Adrian Saunders Officially retired from his post as President of the CCJ yesterday.

