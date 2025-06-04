Chairman of the SVG Reparations Commissions Adrian Odle has said that in order for there to be any significant moves in the Reparations movement, all of its CARICOM counterparts must come to an agreement on certain steps forward.

According to Odle, the SVG Reparations Commission in conjunction with the CARICOM reparations commission, has been working on completing a 10-point plan.

Odle said the commission was invited to the United Kingdom but had to postpone the trip.

He explained the commission wants to be able to present a new and completed 10 point plan to the House of Commons.

