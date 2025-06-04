Chairman of the Fisherman’s Day Committee Dayveon Muckette says this year’s Fisherman’s Day Activities are expected to surpass previous events.

Muckette tells NBC News, activities began with a row boat fishing competition on Friday May 30th.

He also says there will be activities all week, until the grand day on June 9th.

And, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Saboto Caesar has invited one and all to the Calliaqua Playing field on Monday, to support the fishermen.

Fisherman’s Day Activities 2025 will be held under the theme: “Catalyzing Sustainable Fisheries and Responsible Aquaculture Action for People, Ocean and Climate”, with the accompanying slogan: “Positive Action for Responsible Fisheries”.

