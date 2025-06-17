ACP Benjamin urges public cooperation for a safe carnival

Citizens have a role to play in ensuring the Carnival season is a safe one.

That’s according to Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations Christopher Benjamin. Speaking at a police press conference yesterday, Benjamin said while the police is tasked with keeping citizens safe, they also have a duty to ensure they keep themselves shielded.

ACP Benjamin said as part of efforts to help citizens do so, the CID will be hosting its carnival edition of Crime Prevention Week.

ACP Benjamin asked DJ’s and party promoters to desist from playing music with expletives during the carnival season.

He also reminded persons plying their trade to stock up on disposable glasses in adherence with the no bottle policy.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related