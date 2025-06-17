World Pediatrics holds successful Cranio-Facial and Neuro-Surgery Missions

World Pediatrics said its Cranio-Facial and Neuro-Surgery Missions which were held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines last week, were a huge success.

Cranio-Facial Surgeon Dr. Jennifer Rhodes who was in the country as part of the Missions told NBC News they were able to focus on deformities of the lips, ears and nose in children, along with other skin deformities that require plastic surgery.

Dr. Rhodes said they conducted thirteen surgeries and there were several positive highlights during their mission, while working with children from so many different islands.

Meanwhile, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Programme Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins said the Neuro-Surgery Mission team led by Dr. Gary Tye saw thirty-three patients and conducted four surgeries.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related