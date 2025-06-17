SVG hosts historic first sitting of OECS assembly alongside 77th Authority Meeting

The OECS Assembly is convening for the first time in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

This also coincides with the country’s hosting of the 77th meeting of the OECS Authority.

The 7th session of the Parliament is being held at the Parliament Building in Calliaqua.

Director General of the World Trade Organization – Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is expected to make an address at today’s proceedings.

Speaking on the sidelines of today’s proceedings, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says today’s sitting is a historic moment in the OECS.

The Prime Minister explains that the OECS Parliament was formed to ensure the beginnings of an OECS legislature that would be a filter to include parliamentarians from both government and opposition.

The delegation from St Vincent and the Grenadines comprises:

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves, leader of the Opposition Dr Godwin Friday and Parliamentary Representative for East Kingstown Fitzgerald Bramble.

Several Bills are expected to be debated including the OECS Free Circulation of Goods Bill and the OECS Contingent Rights Bill.

