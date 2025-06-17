Calls grow for deeper OECS Integration as leaders address historic assembly

Calls have been made for a deepening of the integration mechanism of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves in his address to the OECS Assembly asserted that the OECS Assembly presents seeds for the further deepening of the integration of the regional mechanism.

The Prime Minister added that this deepening of the regional mechanism is a vision that has been long held by leaders over the years.

Meanwhile, the Outgoing Chairman the OECS Authority, Prime Minister OF St Lucia Phillip J Pierre said that deepening the integrating mechanism is not temporary and not meant to be time bound.

The 7th Session of the OECS Assembly is being held at the Parliament Building in Calliaqua.

