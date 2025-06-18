ACP Bailey highlights the vital role of Public Cooperation in solving crimes

The corporation of the citizens of St Vincent and the Grenadines is very critical when the police are investigating cases.

Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Crime Trevor Bailey reiterated this point during a press conference yesterday.

ACP Bailey said citizen information was crucial in the quick arrest of persons in the recent triple homicide in Belmont.

ACP Bailey said citizens should share the information because they have seen the information is being put to good use.

