Heads of Government from the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and other delegates are engaged in all day deliberations today on several pressing issues affecting member states.

They are attending the 77th Meeting of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority which is being hosted at the Sandals Resort, here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony last night, Commissioner to the OECS for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Allan Alexander said the Meeting is being held at a critical time.

Outgoing Chairman of the OECS Authority, St. Lucia’s Prime Minister, Phillip J Pierre is pleased with the progress made during his tenure as Chair of the OECS Authority.

And, Incoming Chair of the OECS Authority, Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is committed to the level of development of the OECS.

The meeting is being held under the theme “Adapting, Innovating Sustaining – a Unified OECS for a Changing World”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related