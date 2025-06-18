Agriculture Minister says SVG must move to add more value to its livestock sector

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar says St. Vincent and the Grenadines must move toward adding more value to its livestock sector, particularly in pork processing, to reduce reliance on imports.

Speaking in an interview with the Agency for Public Information (API), Minister Caesar expressed concern that while local farmers are producing significant amounts of pork, the country still imports large quantities of bacon and hams, especially during the Christmas season.

As part of efforts to boost domestic supply and strengthen the pork value chain, the Minister encouraged young farmers to engage with the Ministry on opportunities such as the artificial insemination of pigs, which he said is a crucial step toward improving breeding and increasing local output.

The Minister’s comments follow his Ministry’s recent distribution of piglets to farmers across the country for breeding purposes, in a bid to expand the national pig population and enhance food security.

