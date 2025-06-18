Government plans to transform Kingstown into a cultural and entertainment hub

The Government is moving to re-energize capital city Kingstown, transforming it into a vibrant hub for culture, shopping, and entertainment during the Vincy Mas season.

This was outlined by Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James, while speaking on NBC Radio.

Minister James said the goal is to create an immersive experience that allows locals and visitors to engage fully with the festival, from local arts and crafts, to cuisine, to entertainment.

He also noted that the Festival Village will remain open later on selected days, with activities extending up to midnight, offering more opportunities for social and cultural engagement.

Additionally, James applauded what he described as an encouraging level of broad-based collaboration between the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) and key stakeholders.

