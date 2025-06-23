Latest News News & Sports Carnival Update- Monday 23rd June,2025 Z Jack June 23, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Eight former Calypso Monarchs are among the twenty-two semifinalists who will this weekend vie for a place in the 2025 National Calypso Monarch competition. Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Carnival Update. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/CALYPSO-SEMI-FINALS-CARNIVAL-UPDATE.mp3 Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Efforts underway to increase SVG’s Year-Round emergency shelters and warehousesNext: Students across SVG applauded for strong CPEA performance Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Students across SVG applauded for strong CPEA performance Z Jack June 23, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Efforts underway to increase SVG’s Year-Round emergency shelters and warehouses Z Jack June 23, 2025 Latest News News & Sports SVG Fisher Folk commended for successful Fisherman’s Day Activities Z Jack June 23, 2025