Efforts underway to increase SVG’s Year-Round emergency shelters and warehouses

The National Emergency Management Organization is continuing to look at ways in which the number of Emergency Shelters available across the country throughout the year, can be further increased.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Michelle Forbes made this statement as the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season kicked off on June 1st.

Forbes said work is continuing with the U.S Government, to establish more emergency warehouses and two projects have been approved by them to establish more of these facilities in Mayreau and Canouan.

She said when the Warehouse is constructed on Mayreau, it will also be used as an Emergency Shelter.

Forbes said the authorities will continue looking at ways to increase the number of Emergency Shelters, as people are affected by different issues throughout the year.

