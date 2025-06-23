SVG Fisher Folk commended for successful Fisherman’s Day Activities

Fisher folk in St Vincent and the Grenadines have been congratulated for helping to host another successful Fisherman’s Day.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar also commended the fishers for their contribution to food and nutrition security in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister listed the winners in the various competition in the week of fishing activities.

The Minister congratulated and thanked all fishers who participated in the Fisherman’s Day activities.

