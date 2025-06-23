Restaurant Week 2025 will continue with a Farm to Kitchen programme tomorrow, June 23rd.

President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association (SVGHTA), Isola Giddings told NBC News one of the highlights of the week of activities is to promote local food and drinks at restaurants across the country.

Giddings said the activities will continue on Thursday with a Culinary Classroom Chef Training programme at the Young Island Resort

Restaurant week of activities is taking place from June 22nd to 28th.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related