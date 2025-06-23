The Crime Prevention Unit of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is hosting activities for its 2025 Carnival Edition of Crime Prevention Week.

The Carnival Edition of Crime Prevention Week is being held under the theme ‘Lets Celebrate our Culture Crime Free’.

In an interview with NBC News Seargent Seon Shoy said the activities kicked off this morning with visits to several schools across the island.

Activities will continue tomorrow with a whistle stop on the Leeward end of the island.

Shoy said members of the department will also visit several radio stations to host public awareness sessions.

And, Crime Prevention Week will conclude with an exhibition at the Central Police Station on Friday.

