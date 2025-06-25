Police to maintain strong presence across carnival events

As the carnival season continues, members of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will continue to be out in their numbers.

This assurance was given by Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Christopher Benjamin during a recent press conference hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC).

ACP Benjamin said the police have been present at all rural events to ensure a crime free carnival.

ACP Benjamin said the police is there to support all the components of carnival.

