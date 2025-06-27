Latest News News & Sports Carnival Update- Friday 27th June,2025 Z Jack June 27, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Vincy Mas 2025 officially kicks off the 10 days of celebration tonight with a new rum and Rhythm festival at the Victoria Park. Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Carnival report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/RUM-AND-RHYTHM-CARNIVAL-UPDATE.mp3 Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Vendors and Event organizers reminded to prioritize public health and safety during Carnival SeasonNext: World Pediatrics says orthopedic mission to SVG this week is a huge success Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Public asked to monitor Mental Health as 1st Anniversary of the Passage of Hurricane Beryl Approaches Z Jack June 27, 2025 Latest News News & Sports World Pediatrics says orthopedic mission to SVG this week is a huge success Z Jack June 27, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Vendors and Event organizers reminded to prioritize public health and safety during Carnival Season nbcsvgadmin June 26, 2025