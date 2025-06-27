World Pediatrics says orthopedic mission to SVG this week is a huge success

World Pediatrics has described its General Orthopedics Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines held this week, as a huge success.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Programme Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins told NBC News, during the mission the visiting medical team saw fifty-four patients and conducted nineteen surgeries.

He said the visiting team headed by Dr. Eric Gordon treated children with fractures, hip shortages and leg-lengthening issues among other orthopedic conditions of the lower extremities.

Wiggins thanked the visiting General Orthopedics team as he noted that the local and regional patients were all seen and treated as part of this successful mission.

