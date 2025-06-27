With the anniversary of the passage of Hurricane Beryl quickly approaching, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to the public to look for symptoms that their Mental Health may be affected.

This appeal was made by Counselor at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Dr. Ellica Mathews during an interview with NBC News.

Dr. Mathews said people might find themselves feeling anxious as the Hurricane season continues and may have even overlooked some of the symptoms that they are being affected by Mental illnesses.

Dr. Mathews outlined some of the signs and symptoms that people can look out for which will indicate that others or they themselves are being affected by Mental illnesses.

She is encouraging people with these issues to reach out for help from medical professionals.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related