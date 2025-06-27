Restorative work at Fort Charlotte to resume under World Bank’s UBEC project

Works to restore to Fort Charlotte is expected to recommence later this year under the World Bank funded, Unleashing the Blue Economy (UBEC) Project.

This announcement was made by Minister of Tourism Carlos James during the sitting of the House of Assembly on Monday.

Minister James explained that there were some challenges with the restoration works due to previous works that was “not conducive” to the historic elements of the Fort.

The Minister said that to date 1.6 million dollars have been spent for approximately 20 per cent of the completed works.

He added that the estimated remaining cost for implementation is about 5.8 million EC dollars.

