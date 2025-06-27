Government reaffirms policy of investing in Hotel Infrastructure

While the Government intends to contribute to the development of the country’s room stock by investing in the construction of hotels, it is not interested in becoming a hotelier.

That indication came from Minister of Finance and Economic Development Camillo Gonsalves during a recent sitting of the House of Assembly. He was responding to a question regarding the sale of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites.

Minister Gonsalves said this was made clear before the opening of the Holiday Inn Express and Suits, built by the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines, at a cost of 52 million EC dollars.

The Minister added that the Government’s position was reiterated before and during construction and when the hotel was opened.

