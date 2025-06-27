Government committed to supporting all students regardless of CPEA results

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said the government is working to ensure that no child is left behind whether or not they meet the prescribed standard for the recent Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) Exam.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme on Wednesday Prime Minister Gonsalves said these students will still attend secondary school in the new school year.

The Prime Minister urged teachers to ensure that the Ministry of Education is aware of any learning difficulty these students may suffer from.

The Prime Minister encouraged teachers to use the Management Information System which is being rolled out in all schools, to provide real time information to the Ministry of Education, to assist these children with their development.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related