REVREND MOTHER CARMEL MELEATHA WILLIAMS of Chauncey formerly of Brooklyn, New York died on Monday June 9th at the age of 81. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 13th at the Temple Arch Spiritual Baptist Church, Carco, Chauncey. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery

Like this: Like Loading...

Related