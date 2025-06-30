The Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) celebrated its 20th anniversary on 25 June 2025, with a banquet and award ceremony.

The CCCCC is at the forefront of the Caribbean’s climate resilience movement, working with key stakeholders to advance sustainable development and strengthen the Region’s capacity to adapt to the ever-evolving impacts of climate change.

In a message to mark the occasion, Dr. Carla Barnett, CARICOM Secretary-General, lauded the work of the regional institution.

