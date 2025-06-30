President of the Society of Persons with Disabilities, Andrea Ashers, is urging the public to support a week-long showcase highlighting the creative talents of the organization’s members, as part of celebrations marking its 38th anniversary this June.

The event, which runs from Friday, June 27 to Friday, July 4, features handcrafted items such as crochet pieces, embroidered pillowcases, coconut shell craft, woodwork, and jewelry, all made by members of the Society.

Ashers outlines that the initiative is not only a celebration of ability over limitation, but also a vital opportunity for persons with disabilities to earn an income.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related