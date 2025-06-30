With Carnival celebrations now in full swing and the country one month into the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is urging the public to take both festivities and emergency preparedness seriously.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Administrative Officer I in the Health Security Unit, Kimeon Byron, encouraged individuals to assemble an emergency grab bag containing key items in preparation for any potential disaster.

Byron added that health officers will be present at official Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) events, where they will provide public education and distribute health protection items, as part of their effort to promote safety throughout the season.

