The 2025 Junior Calypso and Soca Show, organized by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), is set to take place tomorrow, July 1, at Victoria Park under the theme “Young Voices.”

Speaking with NBC News, CDC Technical Officer and producer of the event, Jomorow Francis, assured the public of a production that will both entertain and inspire.

He noted that the caliber of talent featured in this year’s showcase has surpassed expectations and is encouraging widespread public support for the young performers who represent the future of the art form.

