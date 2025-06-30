Government to spend millions on tuition scholarships

The Government is spending a significant amount of resources on the education sector here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on Radio yesterday, Prime Minister and Minister with responsibility for Tertiary Education, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said approximately 200-million dollars will be spent this year on Education.

The Prime Minister said a vast amount has been allocated to postsecondary and tertiary education.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also said the Government will grant tuition scholarships to all students who apply this year.

