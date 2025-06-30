Minister of Education heaps praise on CPEA Students for excellent performance

Grade Six Students who sat the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment, CPEA, have been praised for their performances this year.

The commendation came from Minister of Education, Curtis King, while speaking on Radio yesterday.

The Minister said the students had excellent results, despite the challenges faced.

Minister King provided an analysis of the students’ performance at the school level.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said despite the improvement in the students’ performance, more attention must be paid to English and Mathematics.

