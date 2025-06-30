Latest News News & Sports Carnival Update- Monday 30th June,2025 Z Jack June 30, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print In today’s carnival update, we hear from veteran Mas band, Nelson Bloc, whose 2025 presentation celebrates the resilience of Carnival and the power of creativity. Gailorn Browne has the details. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/NELSON-BLOC-MAS-REPORT.mp3 Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Minister of Education heaps praise on CPEA Students for excellent performanceNext: SVG Players International cops Junior Carnival Band of the Year title Related Stories Latest News News & Sports SVG Players International cops Junior Carnival Band of the Year title Z Jack June 30, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Minister of Education heaps praise on CPEA Students for excellent performance Z Jack June 30, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Government to spend millions on tuition scholarships Z Jack June 30, 2025