SVG Players International cops Junior Carnival Band of the Year title

SVG Players International Mas band has copped the 2025 Junior Carnival band of the Year title.

The Band amassed 449 points to win the title with its presentation “A Tribute to David Julian Pilling Pollard”.

Blondie Bird and Friends placed second with its presentation “Tribute to Carnival Icons”. Nelson Bloc took the third position with Mas Mus Play and Lynx Mas Band fourth with Riddles.

In the Junior Section of the Band – SVG Players International took the first and second spots with the portrayal of Africanized Bees and Blue Skie.

Blondie Bird and Friends placed second with Quest in Paradise – Tribute to Lennox Scully Hunte and Mirage Production third with Kaleidoscope.

