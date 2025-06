MR ALPHANZO CLAYTON CHARLES better known as CHARLO, SOUTHY and TOW-TO of Cedars died on Saturday June 21st at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 12th at the Biabou Evangelical Church. The viewing and tributes begin at noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery.

