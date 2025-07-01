Latest News News & Sports Carnival Update- Tuesday 1st July ,2025 Z Jack July 1, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is employing new strategies to ensure that Vincy Mas is not only enjoyable but safe. Colvin Harry has more in today’s Carnival Update.https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/HEALTH-AND-SAFETY-CARNIVAL-UPDATE.mp3Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: MR MOSES FRANCIS ROBERTSONNext: Minister Stephenson highlights SVG’s push for digital transformation at recent OAS Meeting Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Ceremony held to remember the passage of Beryl and Re-Open the Canouan Ferry Terminal Z Jack July 1, 2025 News & Sports Government to use pre-fabricated houses to accelerate rebuilding efforts Z Jack July 1, 2025 Latest News News & Sports SVG making steady progress One Year after Hurricane Beryl Z Jack July 1, 2025