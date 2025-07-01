Minister of Foreign Affairs Fredrick Stephenson said digital transformation has emerged as a powerful driver of resilience and sustainable development.

He was addressing the 55th meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS), held in Antigua and Barbuda last week.

Minister Stephenson said with initiatives like the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project, St Vincent and the Grenadines is expanding digital infrastructure, improving public services and empowering marginalized communities.

The Minister said in the government’s broader pursuit of resilient and inclusive economies, St Vincent and the Grenadines reaffirms its commitment to the protection of marginalized groups.

The meeting was held under the theme: “Building resilient, inclusive economies in the Americas.”

